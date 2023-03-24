The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 143
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 25 Mar 2023Expires: in 7 days

James Corden chats with Regina Hall about the series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, plus Bella Ramsey talks up her role in The Last of Us, and alternative R&B artist Alec Benjamin performs.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 143 - Regina Hall, Bella Ramsey, Alec Benjamin

39 mins

S8 Ep. 142 - Kerry Washington; Delroy Lindo

James Corden chats with Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo as they tell a father-daughter story in the series Unprisoned.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 141 - Brendan Hunt, Nicole Byer, Orion Levine

James Corden chats with Brendan Hunt about his return as Coach Beard in the final season of Ted Lasso, Nicole Byer meets up at the local wine bar in Grand Crew and Orion Levine does stand-up comedy.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 140 - Bob Odenkirk, Melanie Lynskey, Tori Kelly

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 139 - Chloë Grace Moretz, Glen Powell, Renee Rapp

Guests are Chloë Grace Moretz of sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral and Glen Powell discusses playing a heroic U.S. Navy airman from the Korean War in Devotion. Plus, pop singer Renee Rapp performs

Season 8