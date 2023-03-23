The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 142

Episodes
S8 Ep. 142 - Kerry Washington; Delroy Lindo
James Corden chats with Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo as they tell a father-daughter story in the series Unprisoned.
S8 Ep. 141 - Brendan Hunt, Nicole Byer, Orion Levine
James Corden chats with Brendan Hunt about his return as Coach Beard in the final season of Ted Lasso, Nicole Byer meets up at the local wine bar in Grand Crew and Orion Levine does stand-up comedy.
S8 Ep. 140 - Bob Odenkirk, Melanie Lynskey, Tori Kelly
S8 Ep. 139 - Chloë Grace Moretz, Glen Powell, Renee Rapp
Guests are Chloë Grace Moretz of sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral and Glen Powell discusses playing a heroic U.S. Navy airman from the Korean War in Devotion. Plus, pop singer Renee Rapp performs