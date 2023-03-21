The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 140

Episodes
S8 Ep. 140 - Bob Odenkirk, Melanie Lynskey, Tori Kelly
S8 Ep. 139 - Chloë Grace Moretz, Glen Powell, Renee Rapp
Guests are Chloë Grace Moretz of sci-fi thriller series The Peripheral and Glen Powell discusses playing a heroic U.S. Navy airman from the Korean War in Devotion. Plus, pop singer Renee Rapp performs
S8 Ep. 138 - O’shea Jackson, Jr, Meagan Good
Tune in to The Late Late Show as O’Shea Jackson, Jr. talks about the comedy flow in his thriller film Cocaine Bear, and Meagan Good shares her emotional experiences filming season 2 of Harlem.
S8 Ep. 137 - Lily Tomlin, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Dan Levy
Join James Corden as Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda talk about teaming up again for their comedy Moving On, then it’s stand-up comedy from Dan Levy.