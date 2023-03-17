The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 138

Episodes
S8 Ep. 138 - O’shea Jackson, Jr, Meagan Good
Tune in to The Late Late Show as O’Shea Jackson, Jr. talks about the comedy flow in his thriller film Cocaine Bear, and Meagan Good shares her emotional experiences filming season 2 of Harlem.
S8 Ep. 137 - Lily Tomlin, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Dan Levy
Join James Corden as Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda talk about teaming up again for their comedy Moving On, then it’s stand-up comedy from Dan Levy.
S8 Ep. 136 - Carpool Karaoke With Bad Bunny, Josh Gad, Samara Weaving, Musical Performance By Ellie Goulding
Join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny followed by Josh Gad of the series History of the World: Part II, Samara Weaving of Scream VI and British pop star Ellie Goulding.
S8 Ep. 135 - Sam Claflin, Sarah Michelle Gellar
Join James Corden as Sam Claflin gives details on the musical drama Daisy Jones and The Six and Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses survival in Wolf Pack.