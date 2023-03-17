The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 138
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 18 Mar 2023Expires: in 7 days

Tune in to The Late Late Show as O’Shea Jackson, Jr. talks about the comedy flow in his thriller film Cocaine Bear, and Meagan Good shares her emotional experiences filming season 2 of Harlem.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 138 - O’shea Jackson, Jr, Meagan Good

39 mins

S8 Ep. 137 - Lily Tomlin, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Dan Levy

Join James Corden as Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda talk about teaming up again for their comedy Moving On, then it’s stand-up comedy from Dan Levy.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 136 - Carpool Karaoke With Bad Bunny, Josh Gad, Samara Weaving, Musical Performance By Ellie Goulding

Join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny followed by Josh Gad of the series History of the World: Part II, Samara Weaving of Scream VI and British pop star Ellie Goulding.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 135 - Sam Claflin, Sarah Michelle Gellar

Join James Corden as Sam Claflin gives details on the musical drama Daisy Jones and The Six and Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses survival in Wolf Pack.

39 mins

S8 Ep. 134 - Trevor Noah, Shania Twain, Jono Zalay

Trevor Noah joins James Corden tonight to discuss hosting the 2023 Grammy Awards, Shania Twain promotes her new album and global tour, and Jono Zalay adds to the fun with a stand-up performance.

