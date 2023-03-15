The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 136

Episodes
S8 Ep. 136 - Carpool Karaoke With Bad Bunny, Josh Gad, Samara Weaving, Musical Performance By Ellie Goulding
Join James Corden for Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny followed by Josh Gad of the series History of the World: Part II, Samara Weaving of Scream VI and British pop star Ellie Goulding.
S8 Ep. 135 - Sam Claflin, Sarah Michelle Gellar
Join James Corden as Sam Claflin gives details on the musical drama Daisy Jones and The Six and Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses survival in Wolf Pack.
S8 Ep. 134 - Trevor Noah, Shania Twain, Jono Zalay
Trevor Noah joins James Corden tonight to discuss hosting the 2023 Grammy Awards, Shania Twain promotes her new album and global tour, and Jono Zalay adds to the fun with a stand-up performance.
S8 Ep. 133 - Milo Ventimiglia, Madelyn Cline, Tim Young
Join James Corden as Milo Ventimiglia discusses the collision course in The Company You Keep, Madelyn Cline tells all on Outer Banks Season 3 and alt/indie artist Tim Young performs.