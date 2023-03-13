The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 134
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 14 Mar 2023Expires: in 5 days

Trevor Noah joins James Corden tonight to discuss hosting the 2023 Grammy Awards, Shania Twain promotes her new album and global tour, and Jono Zalay adds to the fun with a stand-up performance.

Video Extras

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 135 - Sam Claflin, Sarah Michelle Gellar

Join James Corden as Sam Claflin gives details on the musical drama Daisy Jones and The Six and Sarah Michelle Gellar discusses survival in Wolf Pack.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 134 - Trevor Noah, Shania Twain, Jono Zalay

Trevor Noah joins James Corden tonight to discuss hosting the 2023 Grammy Awards, Shania Twain promotes her new album and global tour, and Jono Zalay adds to the fun with a stand-up performance.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 133 - Milo Ventimiglia, Madelyn Cline, Tim Young

Join James Corden as Milo Ventimiglia discusses the collision course in The Company You Keep, Madelyn Cline tells all on Outer Banks Season 3 and alt/indie artist Tim Young performs.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 132 - Matthew Rhys, Lisa Ann Walter, Greg Barris

Join James Corden as Matthew Rhys discusses what brings him back to Perry Mason for a second season, followed by Deep Healing from comedian Greg Barris.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 131 - Hong Chau, Rob Corddry, Stephen Sanchez

Join James Corden as Hong Chau describes her role in the action thriller centred on the White House, The Night Agent. Then, pop singer Stephen Sanchez performs on the Studio 56 stage.

Season 8