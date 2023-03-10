The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 133
Air Date: Sat 11 Mar 2023Expires: in 6 days

Join James Corden as Milo Ventimiglia discusses the collision course in The Company You Keep, Madelyn Cline tells all on Outer Banks Season 3 and alt/indie artist Tim Young performs.

S8 Ep. 133 - Milo Ventimiglia, Madelyn Cline, Tim Young

S8 Ep. 132 - Matthew Rhys, Lisa Ann Walter, Greg Barris

Join James Corden as Matthew Rhys discusses what brings him back to Perry Mason for a second season, followed by Deep Healing from comedian Greg Barris.

S8 Ep. 131 - Hong Chau, Rob Corddry, Stephen Sanchez

Join James Corden as Hong Chau describes her role in the action thriller centred on the White House, The Night Agent. Then, pop singer Stephen Sanchez performs on the Studio 56 stage.

S8 Ep. 130 - Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors

James Corden chats with Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors, the stars of the boxing drama Creed III, the latest installment of the Rocky franchise.

S8 Ep. 129 - Angela Bassett, Brian Tyree Henry, Musical Performance By Julia Wolf

Join James Corden with Angela Bassett of the drama series 9-1-1, Brian Tyree Henry of the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and pop music from Julia Wolf.

Season 8