The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 133

Episodes
S8 Ep. 133 - Milo Ventimiglia, Madelyn Cline, Tim Young
Join James Corden as Milo Ventimiglia discusses the collision course in The Company You Keep, Madelyn Cline tells all on Outer Banks Season 3 and alt/indie artist Tim Young performs.
S8 Ep. 132 - Matthew Rhys, Lisa Ann Walter, Greg Barris
Join James Corden as Matthew Rhys discusses what brings him back to Perry Mason for a second season, followed by Deep Healing from comedian Greg Barris.
S8 Ep. 131 - Hong Chau, Rob Corddry, Stephen Sanchez
Join James Corden as Hong Chau describes her role in the action thriller centred on the White House, The Night Agent. Then, pop singer Stephen Sanchez performs on the Studio 56 stage.
S8 Ep. 130 - Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors
James Corden chats with Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors, the stars of the boxing drama Creed III, the latest installment of the Rocky franchise.