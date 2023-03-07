The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 130

Episodes
S8 Ep. 130 - Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors
James Corden chats with Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Jonathan Majors, the stars of the boxing drama Creed III, the latest installment of the Rocky franchise.
S8 Ep. 129 - Angela Bassett, Brian Tyree Henry, Musical Performance By Julia Wolf
Join James Corden with Angela Bassett of the drama series 9-1-1, Brian Tyree Henry of the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and pop music from Julia Wolf.
S8 Ep. 128 - Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Stand-Up Comedy Performance By Chris Martin
Join James Corden as Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson talk about their performances in the Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin, followed by stand-up comedy from Chris Martin.
S8 Ep. 127 - Ke Huy Quan, Sheryl Lee Ralph
James Corden chats with Ke Huy Quan of Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once and Sheryl Lee Ralph of the Golden Globes winning Abbott Elementary.