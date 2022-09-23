The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 13
Air Date: Sat 24 Sep 2022

James Corden gets the royal treatment from King Viserys actor Paddy Considine, alongside NFL "Pile On" host Taran Killam, before comedian Sean Jordan has you in stitches - or coughing up a lung!

S8 Ep. 13 - Paddy Considine, Taran Killam, Sean Jordan

S8 Ep. 12 - Tyra Banks, Yvonne Orji, David Blaine

Illusionist David Blaine has some special tricks up his sleeve for James Corden tonight, who also welcomes the magical Tyra Banks, and the not-so-insecure Yvonne Orji to The Late Late Show.

S8 Ep. 11 - Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Nina Nesbitt

Actors Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer join James Corden on The Late Late couch for a natter about weddings and reboots. Then, Scotland's Nina Nesbitt sings from the heart in an unforgettable performance.

S8 Ep. 10 - Emily Deschanel, Keegan-Michael Key, Black Eyed Peas

Tonight, James Corden chats with "Devil In Idaho" star Emily Deschanel and "Reboot" comedian Keegan-Michael Key, Plus, with ONE BILLION views on YouTube, legendary hip-hoppers Black Eyed Peas perform!

Season 8