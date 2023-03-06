The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 129
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 7 Mar 2023Expires: in 7 days

Join James Corden with Angela Bassett of the drama series 9-1-1, Brian Tyree Henry of the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and pop music from Julia Wolf.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 129 - Angela Bassett, Brian Tyree Henry, Musical Performance By Julia Wolf

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 128 - Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Stand-Up Comedy Performance By Chris Martin

Join James Corden as Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson talk about their performances in the Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin, followed by stand-up comedy from Chris Martin.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 127 - Ke Huy Quan, Sheryl Lee Ralph

James Corden chats with Ke Huy Quan of Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once and Sheryl Lee Ralph of the Golden Globes winning Abbott Elementary.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 126 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Nate Bargatze, Musical Performance By The Scarlet Opera

Join James Corden as Jamie Lee Curtis talks about the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nate Bargatze promotes his Be Funny tour, and pop group The Scarlet Opera performs.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 125 - Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, Musical Performance By Tomorrow X Together

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

Season 8