The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 127

Episodes
S8 Ep. 127 - Ke Huy Quan, Sheryl Lee Ralph
James Corden chats with Ke Huy Quan of Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once and Sheryl Lee Ralph of the Golden Globes winning Abbott Elementary.
S8 Ep. 126 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Nate Bargatze, Musical Performance By The Scarlet Opera
Join James Corden as Jamie Lee Curtis talks about the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nate Bargatze promotes his Be Funny tour, and pop group The Scarlet Opera performs.
S8 Ep. 125 - Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, Musical Performance By Tomorrow X Together
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 124 - Dave Bautista, Jenny Slate, Stephen Sanchez With Em Beihold
Dave Bautista talks about the thriller Knock at the Cabin, Jenny Slate discusses her first Oscar nomination for Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and pop singer Stephen Sanchez performs with Em Beihold.