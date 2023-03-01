The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 126

Episodes
S8 Ep. 126 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Nate Bargatze, Musical Performance By The Scarlet Opera
Join James Corden as Jamie Lee Curtis talks about the Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once, Nate Bargatze promotes his Be Funny tour, and pop group The Scarlet Opera performs.
S8 Ep. 125 - Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, Musical Performance By Tomorrow X Together
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 124 - Dave Bautista, Jenny Slate, Stephen Sanchez With Em Beihold
Dave Bautista talks about the thriller Knock at the Cabin, Jenny Slate discusses her first Oscar nomination for Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and pop singer Stephen Sanchez performs with Em Beihold.
S8 Ep. 123 - Mila Kunis, Clea Duvall, The National Touring Company Of Oklahoma!
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with actors Mila Kunis and Clea Duvall. Then, Yeeow! Ayipioeeay! It's a performance by The National Touring Company Of Oklahoma!