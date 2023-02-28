The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 125

Episodes
S8 Ep. 125 - Wanda Sykes, Joel McHale, Musical Performance By Tomorrow X Together
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 124 - Dave Bautista, Jenny Slate, Stephen Sanchez With Em Beihold
Dave Bautista talks about the thriller Knock at the Cabin, Jenny Slate discusses her first Oscar nomination for Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and pop singer Stephen Sanchez performs with Em Beihold.
S8 Ep. 123 - Mila Kunis, Clea Duvall, The National Touring Company Of Oklahoma!
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with actors Mila Kunis and Clea Duvall. Then, Yeeow! Ayipioeeay! It's a performance by The National Touring Company Of Oklahoma!
S8 Ep. 122 - Bryan Cranston, Sigourney Weaver, Quinn Xcii
James Corden's guests tonight are Bryan Cranston of the crime drama Your Honor, and Sigourney Weaver of the sci-fi adventure Avatar: The Way of Water. Plus, Quinn XCII creates indie pop music.