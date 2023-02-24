The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 123

Episodes
S8 Ep. 123 - Mila Kunis, Clea Duvall, The National Touring Company Of Oklahoma!
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with actors Mila Kunis and Clea Duvall. Then, Yeeow! Ayipioeeay! It's a performance by The National Touring Company Of Oklahoma!
S8 Ep. 122 - Bryan Cranston, Sigourney Weaver, Quinn Xcii
James Corden's guests tonight are Bryan Cranston of the crime drama Your Honor, and Sigourney Weaver of the sci-fi adventure Avatar: The Way of Water. Plus, Quinn XCII creates indie pop music.
S8 Ep. 121 - Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Self Esteem
James speaks with Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow about Goop, plus Golden Globe nominee Hilary Swank who is nominated for her role in Alaska Daily. Plus, pop singer Self Esteem performs.
S8 Ep. 120 - Beth Behrs, Justin Long, Avril Lavigne and Yungblud
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with Beth Behrs and Justin Long, before a special musical collaboration with Avril Lavigne and Yungblud