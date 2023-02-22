The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 121

Episodes
S8 Ep. 121 - Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Self Esteem
James speaks with Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow about Goop, plus Golden Globe nominee Hilary Swank who is nominated for her role in Alaska Daily. Plus, pop singer Self Esteem performs.
S8 Ep. 120 - Beth Behrs, Justin Long, Avril Lavigne and Yungblud
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with Beth Behrs and Justin Long, before a special musical collaboration with Avril Lavigne and Yungblud
S8 Ep. 119 - Alicia Vikander, Chris O’dowd, Tommy McLain
Actors Alicia Vikander and Chris O'Dowd sit down for a lively chat with James, before 82 years-young Louisiana swamp pop music legend Tommy McLain makes his long-awaited late night television debut.
S8 Ep. 118 - Niall Horan, Orlando Bloom
Tonight's guests on The Late Late Show are One Direction’s Niall Horan who will coach The Voice Season 23 and Orlando Bloom who connects with the final season of the Victorian fantasy Carnival Row.