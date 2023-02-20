The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 119

Episodes
S8 Ep. 119 - Alicia Vikander, Chris O’dowd, Tommy McLain
Actors Alicia Vikander and Chris O'Dowd sit down for a lively chat with James, before 82 years-young Louisiana swamp pop music legend Tommy McLain makes his long-awaited late night television debut.
S8 Ep. 118 - Niall Horan, Orlando Bloom
Tonight's guests on The Late Late Show are One Direction’s Niall Horan who will coach The Voice Season 23 and Orlando Bloom who connects with the final season of the Victorian fantasy Carnival Row.
S8 Ep. 117 - Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson, Dylan Adler
James chats with Poker Face creator Rian Johnson and star of the mystery-of-the-week series, Natasha Lyonne. Wrapping things up, comedian Dylan Adler gives a stand-up performance.
S8 Ep. 116 - Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Lauren Spencer-Smith
James Corden's guests tonight are real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie explaining how their marriage motivated the romcom Somebody I Used to Know, followed by pop singer Lauren Spencer-Smith.