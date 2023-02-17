The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 118

Episodes
S8 Ep. 118 - Niall Horan, Orlando Bloom
Tonight's guests on The Late Late Show are One Direction’s Niall Horan who will coach The Voice Season 23 and Orlando Bloom who connects with the final season of the Victorian fantasy Carnival Row.
S8 Ep. 117 - Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson, Dylan Adler
James chats with Poker Face creator Rian Johnson and star of the mystery-of-the-week series, Natasha Lyonne. Wrapping things up, comedian Dylan Adler gives a stand-up performance.
S8 Ep. 116 - Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Lauren Spencer-Smith
James Corden's guests tonight are real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie explaining how their marriage motivated the romcom Somebody I Used to Know, followed by pop singer Lauren Spencer-Smith.
S8 Ep. 115 - Quinta Brunson, Ashton Kutcher, Cara Delevingne
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.