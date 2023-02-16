The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 117
Air Date: Fri 17 Feb 2023

James chats with Poker Face creator Rian Johnson and star of the mystery-of-the-week series, Natasha Lyonne. Wrapping things up, comedian Dylan Adler gives a stand-up performance.

S8 Ep. 116 - Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Lauren Spencer-Smith

James Corden's guests tonight are real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie explaining how their marriage motivated the romcom Somebody I Used to Know, followed by pop singer Lauren Spencer-Smith.

S8 Ep. 115 - Quinta Brunson, Ashton Kutcher, Cara Delevingne

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

S8 Ep. 114 - Allison Janney, Joe Jonas, Pat Benatar And Neil Giraldo

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with Allison Janney and Joe Jonas. Then, a special musical performance by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Season 8