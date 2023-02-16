The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 117

Episodes
S8 Ep. 117 - Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson, Dylan Adler
James chats with Poker Face creator Rian Johnson and star of the mystery-of-the-week series, Natasha Lyonne. Wrapping things up, comedian Dylan Adler gives a stand-up performance.
S8 Ep. 116 - Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Lauren Spencer-Smith
James Corden's guests tonight are real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie explaining how their marriage motivated the romcom Somebody I Used to Know, followed by pop singer Lauren Spencer-Smith.
S8 Ep. 115 - Quinta Brunson, Ashton Kutcher, Cara Delevingne
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.