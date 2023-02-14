The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 115
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 15 Feb 2023

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

S8 Ep. 115 - Quinta Brunson, Ashton Kutcher, Cara Delevingne

S8 Ep. 114 - Allison Janney, Joe Jonas, Pat Benatar And Neil Giraldo

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with Allison Janney and Joe Jonas. Then, a special musical performance by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

S8 Ep. 112 - Adam Pally, Gordon Ramsay, Margot Price Feat. Sharon Van Etten

Join James Corden as Adam Pally talks pandemic panic in Who Invited Charlie?, Gordon Ramsay unveils season 2 of Next Level Chef, and country singer Margot Price performs with Sharon Van Etten.

S8 Ep. 111 - Jay Ellis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Elon Gold

Join James Corden as Jay Ellis discusses Somebody I Used to Know, Kirby Howell-Baptiste continues the dream in The Sandman Season 2, followed by a stand-up performance from Elon Gold.

