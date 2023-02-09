The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 112

Episodes
S8 Ep. 112 - Adam Pally, Gordon Ramsay, Margot Price Feat. Sharon Van Etten
Join James Corden as Adam Pally talks pandemic panic in Who Invited Charlie?, Gordon Ramsay unveils season 2 of Next Level Chef, and country singer Margot Price performs with Sharon Van Etten.
S8 Ep. 111 - Jay Ellis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Elon Gold
Join James Corden as Jay Ellis discusses Somebody I Used to Know, Kirby Howell-Baptiste continues the dream in The Sandman Season 2, followed by a stand-up performance from Elon Gold.
S8 Ep. 110 - Michael Douglas, Guillermo Del Toro, Mike Posner and Salem Ilese
Michael Douglas describes his role in Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro tells of reinventing Pinocchio. Plus, Mike Posner sings with Salem Ilese.
S8 Ep. 109 - Will Arnett, Melia Kreiling, Tyga
On The Late Late Show, Will Arnett tells how the bricks are stacked in LEGO Masters, Melia Kreiling talks about her role in the next season of Emily in Paris and hip hop artist Tyga performs.