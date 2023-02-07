The Late Late Show with James Corden

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 110
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 8 Feb 2023Expires: in 6 days

Michael Douglas describes his role in Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro tells of reinventing Pinocchio. Plus, Mike Posner sings with Salem Ilese.

Episodes
Video Extras

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 111 - Jay Ellis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Elon Gold

Join James Corden as Jay Ellis discusses Somebody I Used to Know, Kirby Howell-Baptiste continues the dream in The Sandman Season 2, followed by a stand-up performance from Elon Gold.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 110 - Michael Douglas, Guillermo Del Toro, Mike Posner and Salem Ilese

Michael Douglas describes his role in Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro tells of reinventing Pinocchio. Plus, Mike Posner sings with Salem Ilese.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 109 - Will Arnett, Melia Kreiling, Tyga

On The Late Late Show, Will Arnett tells how the bricks are stacked in LEGO Masters, Melia Kreiling talks about her role in the next season of Emily in Paris and hip hop artist Tyga performs.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 108 - Trevor Noah, Shania Twain, Jono Zalay

Joing Jame Corden tonight Trevor Noah discusses his third time hosting the 2023 Grammy Awards, Shania Twain promotes her new album and global tour, followed by a stand-up performance from Jono Zalay.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 107 - Dave Bautista, Jenny Slate, Stephen Sanchez With Em Beihold

Dave Bautista talks about the thriller Knock at the Cabin, Jenny Slate discusses her first Oscar nomination for Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Stephen Sanchez performs with Em Beihold.

Season 8