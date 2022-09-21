The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 11

Episodes
S8 Ep. 13 - Paddy Considine, Taran Killam, Sean Jordan
James Corden gets the royal treatment from King Viserys actor Paddy Considine, alongside NFL "Pile On" host Taran Killam, before comedian Sean Jordan has you in stitches - or coughing up a lung!
S8 Ep. 12 - Tyra Banks, Yvonne Orji, David Blaine
Illusionist David Blaine has some special tricks up his sleeve for James Corden tonight, who also welcomes the magical Tyra Banks, and the not-so-insecure Yvonne Orji to The Late Late Show.
S8 Ep. 11 - Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Nina Nesbitt
Actors Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer join James Corden on The Late Late couch for a natter about weddings and reboots. Then, Scotland's Nina Nesbitt sings from the heart in an unforgettable performance.