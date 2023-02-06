The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 109

Episodes
S8 Ep. 109 - Will Arnett, Melia Kreiling, Tyga
On The Late Late Show, Will Arnett tells how the bricks are stacked in LEGO Masters, Melia Kreiling talks about her role in the next season of Emily in Paris and hip hop artist Tyga performs.
S8 Ep. 108 - Trevor Noah, Shania Twain, Jono Zalay
Joing Jame Corden tonight Trevor Noah discusses his third time hosting the 2023 Grammy Awards, Shania Twain promotes her new album and global tour, followed by a stand-up performance from Jono Zalay.
S8 Ep. 107 - Dave Bautista, Jenny Slate, Stephen Sanchez With Em Beihold
Dave Bautista talks about the thriller Knock at the Cabin, Jenny Slate discusses her first Oscar nomination for Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Stephen Sanchez performs with Em Beihold.
S8 Ep. 106 - Sally Field, Scott Caan, Måneskin
James chats with Sally Field of the comedy 80 for Brady, with Scott Caan of the crime drama series Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and the Italian rock band Måneskin performs.