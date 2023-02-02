The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 107
Dave Bautista talks about the thriller Knock at the Cabin, Jenny Slate discusses her first Oscar nomination for Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Stephen Sanchez performs with Em Beihold.

S8 Ep. 106 - Sally Field, Scott Caan, Måneskin

James chats with Sally Field of the comedy 80 for Brady, with Scott Caan of the crime drama series Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and the Italian rock band Måneskin performs.

S8 Ep. 105 - Emma Roberts, Paul Walter Hauser, Blake Rose

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

S8 Ep. 104 - Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Franz Ferdinand

They're Disenchanted and want you to know why. Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph sit down with James Corden to describe their villianous fairytale deeds. Then, Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand hit the stage.

S8 Ep. 103 - David Duchovny, Mike Sabath and The Moongirls

Join James Corden as David Duchovny teases the romcom You People, and Mike Sabath and The Moongirls unveils their new single.

