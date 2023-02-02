The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 107

Episodes
S8 Ep. 107 - Dave Bautista, Jenny Slate, Stephen Sanchez With Em Beihold
Dave Bautista talks about the thriller Knock at the Cabin, Jenny Slate discusses her first Oscar nomination for Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Stephen Sanchez performs with Em Beihold.
S8 Ep. 106 - Sally Field, Scott Caan, Måneskin
James chats with Sally Field of the comedy 80 for Brady, with Scott Caan of the crime drama series Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and the Italian rock band Måneskin performs.
S8 Ep. 105 - Emma Roberts, Paul Walter Hauser, Blake Rose
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 104 - Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Franz Ferdinand
They're Disenchanted and want you to know why. Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph sit down with James Corden to describe their villianous fairytale deeds. Then, Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand hit the stage.