The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 104
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 31 Jan 2023Expires: in 5 days

They're Disenchanted and want you to know why. Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph sit down with James Corden to describe their villianous fairytale deeds. Then, Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand hit the stage.

Season 8