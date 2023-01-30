The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 104

Episodes
S8 Ep. 105 - Emma Roberts, Paul Walter Hauser, Blake Rose
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 104 - Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Franz Ferdinand
They're Disenchanted and want you to know why. Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph sit down with James Corden to describe their villianous fairytale deeds. Then, Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand hit the stage.
S8 Ep. 103 - David Duchovny, Mike Sabath and The Moongirls
Join James Corden as David Duchovny teases the romcom You People, and Mike Sabath and The Moongirls unveils their new single.
S8 Ep. 102 - Katie Hannigan
Appearing on the Late Late Show is stand-up comic Katie Hannigan, host of the lifestyle podcast Lady Journey.