The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 103

Episodes
S8 Ep. 103 - David Duchovny, Mike Sabath and The Moongirls
Join James Corden as David Duchovny teases the romcom You People, and Mike Sabath and The Moongirls unveils their new single.
S8 Ep. 102 - Katie Hannigan
Appearing on the Late Late Show is stand-up comic Katie Hannigan, host of the lifestyle podcast Lady Journey.
S8 Ep. 101 - Andie Macdowell, Billy Porter, Stacey Ryan
Join James Corden as Andie MacDowell unpacks the Hallmark movie The Way Home, Billy Porter discusses directing an episode of Accused and pop artist Stacey Ryan performs in Studio 56.
S8 Ep. 100 - Kate Walsh, Storm Reid, Skip Marley
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.