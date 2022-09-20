The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 10
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 21 Sep 2022Expires: in 4 days

Tonight, James Corden chats with "Devil In Idaho" star Emily Deschanel and "Reboot" comedian Keegan-Michael Key, Plus, with ONE BILLION views on YouTube, legendary hip-hoppers Black Eyed Peas perform!

