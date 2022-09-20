The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 10

Episodes
S8 Ep. 12 - Tyra Banks, Yvonne Orji, David Blaine
Illusionist David Blaine has some special tricks up his sleeve for James Corden tonight, who also welcomes the magical Tyra Banks, and the not-so-insecure Yvonne Orji to The Late Late Show.
S8 Ep. 11 - Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Nina Nesbitt
Actors Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer join James Corden on The Late Late couch for a natter about weddings and reboots. Then, Scotland's Nina Nesbitt sings from the heart in an unforgettable performance.