The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 259

Episodes
S7 Ep. 260 - Dave Burd (Lil Dicky), Giancarlo Esposito, Betty Who
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S7 Ep. 259 - Jessica Biel, David Spade, Bastille
Jessica Biel, the star of the new true-crime series "Candy", joins funnyman David Spade and host James Corden for a chat and a laugh. Plus, British pop-rock band Bastille perform live.
S7 Ep. 258 - Terry Crews, Ken Jeong, Amanda Shires
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with Terry Crews and Ken Jeong, plus a musical performance by Amanda Shires.
S7 Ep. 257 - Christin Milioti, Franz Ferdinand
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with Christin Milioti. Plus, a musical performance by Scottish dancefloor legends Franz Ferdinand.