The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 255

Episodes
S7 Ep. 255 - Heidi Klum, David Lachapelle, Ian Karmel
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S7 Ep. 254 - President Bill Clinton, Onerepublic
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with Former President Bill Clinton. Then, OneRepublic hit The Late Late Show stage for a memorable performance.
S7 Ep. 253 - Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, The Cast Of "moulin Rouge"
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, followed by a showstopping musical performance by The Cast of "Moulin Rouge".
S7 Ep. 252 - Connie Britton, Aasif Mandvi, Musical Performance By Blackbear
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests Connie Britton and Aasif Mandvi, plus a musical performance by Blackbear.