The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 252

Episodes
S7 Ep. 252 - Connie Britton, Aasif Mandvi, Musical Performance By Blackbear
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests Connie Britton and Aasif Mandvi, plus a musical performance by Blackbear.
S7 Ep. 251 - Jason Momoa, Kristen Bell, Musical Performance By Meghan Trainor Feat. Teddy Swims
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with superstar Jason Momoa and Kristen Bell. Then, enjoy a musical performance by Meghan Trainor feat. Teddy Swims.
S7 Ep. 250 - Kevin Hart, Alison Brie
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with funnyman Kevin Hart and actress Alison Brie.
S7 Ep. 249 - Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tig Notaro, Dustin Nickerson
James Corden sits down for a chat with Son of Terminator, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and comedian Tig Notaro. Plus, a stand-up routine from "the world's most average person" Dustin Nickerson.