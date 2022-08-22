The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 249

Episodes
S7 Ep. 249 - Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tig Notaro, Dustin Nickerson
James Corden sits down for a chat with Son of Terminator, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and comedian Tig Notaro. Plus, a stand-up routine from "the world's most average person" Dustin Nickerson.
S7 Ep. 248 - Juliette Lewis, Viggo Mortensen, Benson Boone
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with Juliette Lewis and Viggo Mortensen. Plus, a musical performance by young singer/songwriter Benson Boone.
S7 Ep. 247 - Elle Fanning, Anthony Ramos, Upsahl
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with actors Elle Fanning and Anthony Ramos. Then, risng star UPSAHL performs for The Late Late Show.
S7 Ep. 246 - Amanda Peet, Brett Gelman
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with popular actress Amanda Peet and "Stranger Things" star Brett Gelman.