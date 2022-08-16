The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 245
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 17 Aug 2022Expires: in 6 days

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with actors Molly Shannon and Josh Groban, with music from under-fire singer Giveon.

S7 Ep. 244 - Jean Smart, Joshua Jackson, Dnce

Hacks star Jean Smart joins Joshua Jackson of Dawson's Creek fame for a late, late conversation with James Corden. Plus, Joe Jonas' funky pop rock group DNCE perform their new single "Move".

S7 Ep. 243 - Annette Bening, Ewan McGregor, The Chainsmokers

Annette Bening and Ewan McGregor visit The Late Late Show to discuss their latest projects 'Jerry and Marge Go Large' and 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'. Plus, The Chainsmokers perform music from their new album.

S7 Ep. 242 - Rupaul Charles, Vanessa Bayer, Bishop Briggs

It's a drag race tonight as the fabulous RuPaul Charles joins 'I Love That for You' actress Vanessa Bayer for a lively chat with James Corden. Plus, a musical performance by the talented Bishop Briggs

S7 Ep. 241 - Rainn Wilson, Adria Arjona, Mark Owen

Join James Corden as he chats with actress Adria Arjona and the man who put the Dunder into Dunder Mifflin, Rainn Wilson, Plus, former Take That star Mark Owen performs on The Late Late Show stage.

