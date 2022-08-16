The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 245

Episodes
S7 Ep. 245 - Molly Shannon, Josh Groban, Giveon
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with actors Molly Shannon and Josh Groban, with music from under-fire singer Giveon.
S7 Ep. 244 - Jean Smart, Joshua Jackson, Dnce
Hacks star Jean Smart joins Joshua Jackson of Dawson's Creek fame for a late, late conversation with James Corden. Plus, Joe Jonas' funky pop rock group DNCE perform their new single "Move".
S7 Ep. 243 - Annette Bening, Ewan McGregor, The Chainsmokers
Annette Bening and Ewan McGregor visit The Late Late Show to discuss their latest projects 'Jerry and Marge Go Large' and 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'. Plus, The Chainsmokers perform music from their new album.
S7 Ep. 242 - Rupaul Charles, Vanessa Bayer, Bishop Briggs
It's a drag race tonight as the fabulous RuPaul Charles joins 'I Love That for You' actress Vanessa Bayer for a lively chat with James Corden. Plus, a musical performance by the talented Bishop Briggs