The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 243

Episodes
S7 Ep. 243 - Annette Bening, Ewan McGregor, The Chainsmokers
Annette Bening and Ewan McGregor visit The Late Late Show to discuss their latest projects 'Jerry and Marge Go Large' and 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'. Plus, The Chainsmokers perform music from their new album.
S7 Ep. 242 - Rupaul Charles, Vanessa Bayer, Bishop Briggs
It's a drag race tonight as the fabulous RuPaul Charles joins 'I Love That for You' actress Vanessa Bayer for a lively chat with James Corden. Plus, a musical performance by the talented Bishop Briggs
S7 Ep. 241 - Rainn Wilson, Adria Arjona, Mark Owen
Join James Corden as he chats with actress Adria Arjona and the man who put the Dunder into Dunder Mifflin, Rainn Wilson, Plus, former Take That star Mark Owen performs on The Late Late Show stage.
S7 Ep. 240 - Ray Romano, Brooklyn Decker, Joy Downer
Everybody loves Ray Romano paying a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden. Ray will be joined by actress Brooklyn Decker, while singer-songwriter Joy Downer provides the music.