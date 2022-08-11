The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 242
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 12 Aug 2022Expires: in 7 days

It's a drag race tonight as the fabulous RuPaul Charles joins 'I Love That for You' actress Vanessa Bayer for a lively chat with James Corden. Plus, a musical performance by the talented Bishop Briggs

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 242 - Rupaul Charles, Vanessa Bayer, Bishop Briggs

It's a drag race tonight as the fabulous RuPaul Charles joins 'I Love That for You' actress Vanessa Bayer for a lively chat with James Corden. Plus, a musical performance by the talented Bishop Briggs

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 241 - Rainn Wilson, Adria Arjona, Mark Owen

Join James Corden as he chats with actress Adria Arjona and the man who put the Dunder into Dunder Mifflin, Rainn Wilson, Plus, former Take That star Mark Owen performs on The Late Late Show stage.

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 240 - Ray Romano, Brooklyn Decker, Joy Downer

Everybody loves Ray Romano paying a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden. Ray will be joined by actress Brooklyn Decker, while singer-songwriter Joy Downer provides the music.

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 239 - Anthony Anderson, Michael Buble

Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson and popular crooner Michael Buble, who also has a special performance ready for all the mums out there.

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 238 - Hannah Einbinder, Lennon Parham, The Cast Of Hadestown

James Corden chats with Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, and Minx star Lennon Parham. Then, it's the tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice in a musical performance by the Tony-winning cast of "Hadestown".

Video Extras

Season 7