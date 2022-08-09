The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 240

Episodes
S7 Ep. 240 - Ray Romano, Brooklyn Decker, Joy Downer
Everybody loves Ray Romano paying a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden. Ray will be joined by actress Brooklyn Decker, while singer-songwriter Joy Downer provides the music.
S7 Ep. 239 - Anthony Anderson, Michael Buble
Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson and popular crooner Michael Buble, who also has a special performance ready for all the mums out there.
S7 Ep. 238 - Hannah Einbinder, Lennon Parham, The Cast Of Hadestown
James Corden chats with Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, and Minx star Lennon Parham. Then, it's the tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice in a musical performance by the Tony-winning cast of "Hadestown".
S7 Ep. 237 - Camila Cabello Carpool Karaoke, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Pedro Pascal, Toni Cornell
James Corden gets his motor running for Carpool Karaoke with Latin popstar Camila Cabello, and invites actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Pedro Pascal for a chat before a musical performance by Toni Cornell