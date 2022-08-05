The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 238

Episodes
S7 Ep. 238 - Hannah Einbinder, Lennon Parham, The Cast Of Hadestown
James Corden chats with Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, and Minx star Lennon Parham. Then, it's the tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice in a musical performance by the Tony-winning cast of "Hadestown".
S7 Ep. 237 - Camila Cabello Carpool Karaoke, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Pedro Pascal, Toni Cornell
James Corden gets his motor running for Carpool Karaoke with Latin popstar Camila Cabello, and invites actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Pedro Pascal for a chat before a musical performance by Toni Cornell
S7 Ep. 236 - Colin Hanks, Mackenzie Davis
The Late Late Show host James Corden chats with Colin Hanks about his role in the Paramount+ mini series "The Offer" and is joined by Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis.
S7 Ep. 235 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine
James chats with Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis, who admits to being intimidated by Chris Pine's beautiful ankles! Chris then opens up about working with an intimacy coordinator on "All the Old Knives"