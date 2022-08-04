The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 237
Air Date: Fri 5 Aug 2022Expires: in 7 days

James Corden gets his motor running for Carpool Karaoke with Latin popstar Camila Cabello, and invites actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Pedro Pascal for a chat before a musical performance by Toni Cornell

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 237 - Camila Cabello Carpool Karaoke, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Pedro Pascal, Toni Cornell

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 236 - Colin Hanks, Mackenzie Davis

The Late Late Show host James Corden chats with Colin Hanks about his role in the Paramount+ mini series "The Offer" and is joined by Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis.

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 235 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine

James chats with Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis, who admits to being intimidated by Chris Pine's beautiful ankles! Chris then opens up about working with an intimacy coordinator on "All the Old Knives"

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 234 - Sheryl Crow, Rhea Seehorn

James welcomes Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn, who recounts her directorial debut on the series. Plus, Sheryl Crow is here for a chat, and stays on to perform for The Late Late Show audience.

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 233 - Dakota Fanning, Jamie Bell, T-Pain

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with actors Dakota Fanning and Jamie Bell. Then, a musical performance by hitmaking rapper T-Pain.

