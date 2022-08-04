The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 237

Episodes
S7 Ep. 237 - Camila Cabello Carpool Karaoke, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Pedro Pascal, Toni Cornell
James Corden gets his motor running for Carpool Karaoke with Latin popstar Camila Cabello, and invites actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Pedro Pascal for a chat before a musical performance by Toni Cornell
S7 Ep. 236 - Colin Hanks, Mackenzie Davis
The Late Late Show host James Corden chats with Colin Hanks about his role in the Paramount+ mini series "The Offer" and is joined by Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis.
S7 Ep. 235 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine
James chats with Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis, who admits to being intimidated by Chris Pine's beautiful ankles! Chris then opens up about working with an intimacy coordinator on "All the Old Knives"
S7 Ep. 234 - Sheryl Crow, Rhea Seehorn
James welcomes Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn, who recounts her directorial debut on the series. Plus, Sheryl Crow is here for a chat, and stays on to perform for The Late Late Show audience.