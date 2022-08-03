The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 236

Episodes
S7 Ep. 236 - Colin Hanks, Mackenzie Davis
The Late Late Show host James Corden chats with Colin Hanks about his role in the Paramount+ mini series "The Offer" and is joined by Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis.
S7 Ep. 235 - Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine
James chats with Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis, who admits to being intimidated by Chris Pine's beautiful ankles! Chris then opens up about working with an intimacy coordinator on "All the Old Knives"
S7 Ep. 234 - Sheryl Crow, Rhea Seehorn
James welcomes Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn, who recounts her directorial debut on the series. Plus, Sheryl Crow is here for a chat, and stays on to perform for The Late Late Show audience.
S7 Ep. 233 - Dakota Fanning, Jamie Bell, T-Pain
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with actors Dakota Fanning and Jamie Bell. Then, a musical performance by hitmaking rapper T-Pain.