The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 234

Episodes
S7 Ep. 234 - Sheryl Crow, Rhea Seehorn
James welcomes Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn, who recounts her directorial debut on the series. Plus, Sheryl Crow is here for a chat, and stays on to perform for The Late Late Show audience.
S7 Ep. 233 - Dakota Fanning, Jamie Bell, T-Pain
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with actors Dakota Fanning and Jamie Bell. Then, a musical performance by hitmaking rapper T-Pain.
S7 Ep. 232 - Rebel Wilson, Eugenio Derbez, Joe Zimmerman
James Corden welcomes Rebel Wilson to the show on the eve of her latest movie releae "Senior Year", alongside "Coda" and "The Valet" star Eugenio Derbez. Plus, comedy from funnyman Joe Zimmerman.
S7 Ep. 231 - Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino, Jimmie Allen
James Corden presents Romy and Michelle 25th Anniversary Reunion! Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino together again on The Late Late Show. Plus a musical performance from country music star Jimmie Allen.