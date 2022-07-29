The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 233

Episodes
S7 Ep. 233 - Dakota Fanning, Jamie Bell, T-Pain
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with actors Dakota Fanning and Jamie Bell. Then, a musical performance by hitmaking rapper T-Pain.
S7 Ep. 232 - Rebel Wilson, Eugenio Derbez, Joe Zimmerman
James Corden welcomes Rebel Wilson to the show on the eve of her latest movie releae "Senior Year", alongside "Coda" and "The Valet" star Eugenio Derbez. Plus, comedy from funnyman Joe Zimmerman.
S7 Ep. 231 - Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino, Jimmie Allen
James Corden presents Romy and Michelle 25th Anniversary Reunion! Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino together again on The Late Late Show. Plus a musical performance from country music star Jimmie Allen.
S7 Ep. 230 - Nicki Minaj Carpool Karaoke, Mark Wahlberg, Judy Greer, Sigrid
Carpool Karaoke makes its triumphant return tonight in an absolute must-see fashion with Nicki Minaj! Plus, Mark Wahlberg and Judy Greer visit the show, followed by a musical performance from Sigrid.