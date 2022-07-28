The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 232

Episodes
S7 Ep. 232 - Rebel Wilson, Eugenio Derbez, Joe Zimmerman
James Corden welcomes Rebel Wilson to the show on the eve of her latest movie releae "Senior Year", alongside "Coda" and "The Valet" star Eugenio Derbez. Plus, comedy from funnyman Joe Zimmerman.
S7 Ep. 231 - Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino, Jimmie Allen
James Corden presents Romy and Michelle 25th Anniversary Reunion! Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino together again on The Late Late Show. Plus a musical performance from country music star Jimmie Allen.
S7 Ep. 230 - Nicki Minaj Carpool Karaoke, Mark Wahlberg, Judy Greer, Sigrid
Carpool Karaoke makes its triumphant return tonight in an absolute must-see fashion with Nicki Minaj! Plus, Mark Wahlberg and Judy Greer visit the show, followed by a musical performance from Sigrid.
S7 Ep. 229 - Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Walker
Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch are at the bar! After Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen interrupt the show to mix margaritas, things get strange when a second Benedict Cumberbatch shows up!