The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 230

Episodes
S7 Ep. 231 - Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino, Jimmie Allen
James Corden presents Romy and Michelle 25th Anniversary Reunion! Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino together again on The Late Late Show. Plus a musical performance from country music star Jimmie Allen.
S7 Ep. 230 - Nicki Minaj Carpool Karaoke, Mark Wahlberg, Judy Greer, Sigrid
Carpool Karaoke makes its triumphant return tonight in an absolute must-see fashion with Nicki Minaj! Plus, Mark Wahlberg and Judy Greer visit the show, followed by a musical performance from Sigrid.
S7 Ep. 229 - Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Walker
Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch are at the bar! After Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen interrupt the show to mix margaritas, things get strange when a second Benedict Cumberbatch shows up!
S7 Ep. 228 - Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Pete Yorn
Hollywood icons Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin visit to toast their work on Grace and Frankie, and discuss the friendship that saw them share a trailer on set. Plus, a musical performance by Pete Yorn.