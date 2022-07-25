The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 229

Episodes
S7 Ep. 229 - Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Walker
Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch are at the bar! After Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen interrupt the show to mix margaritas, things get strange when a second Benedict Cumberbatch shows up!
S7 Ep. 228 - Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Pete Yorn
Hollywood icons Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin visit to toast their work on Grace and Frankie, and discuss the friendship that saw them share a trailer on set. Plus, a musical performance by Pete Yorn.
S7 Ep. 227 - Patricia Arquette, Ben Schwartz, Ophira Eisenberg
Join James Corden for a Late Late chat with Severance star Patricia Arquette and the hyperactive man behind Sonic The Hedgehog, Ben Schwartz. Then it's a stand-up comedy routine by Ophira Eisenberg.
S7 Ep. 226 - Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Chris Laker
Sandra Bullock recalls a night out with Hugh Grant at a Tokyo strip club, before her Lost City co-star Channing Tatum talks about baring it all for Magic Mike 3. Plus, stand-up comedy from Chris Laker