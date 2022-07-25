The Late Late Show with James Corden

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 229
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 26 Jul 2022
Expires: in 6 days

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch are at the bar! After Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen interrupt the show to mix margaritas, things get strange when a second Benedict Cumberbatch shows up!

Episodes
Video Extras
Home

Episodes

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 229 - Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Walker

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch are at the bar! After Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen interrupt the show to mix margaritas, things get strange when a second Benedict Cumberbatch shows up!

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 228 - Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Pete Yorn

Hollywood icons Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin visit to toast their work on Grace and Frankie, and discuss the friendship that saw them share a trailer on set. Plus, a musical performance by Pete Yorn.

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 227 - Patricia Arquette, Ben Schwartz, Ophira Eisenberg

Join James Corden for a Late Late chat with Severance star Patricia Arquette and the hyperactive man behind Sonic The Hedgehog, Ben Schwartz. Then it's a stand-up comedy routine by Ophira Eisenberg.

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 226 - Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Chris Laker

Sandra Bullock recalls a night out with Hugh Grant at a Tokyo strip club, before her Lost City co-star Channing Tatum talks about baring it all for Magic Mike 3. Plus, stand-up comedy from Chris Laker

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 225 - Olivia Rodrigo, Renate Reinsve, Cirque Du Soleil's Ovo

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with guests Olivia Rodrigo and Renate Reinsve. Plus, a performance by Cirque du Soleil's OVO.

Video Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 7