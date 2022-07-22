The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 228

Episodes
S7 Ep. 228 - Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Pete Yorn
Hollywood icons Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin visit to toast their work on Grace and Frankie, and discuss the friendship that saw them share a trailer on set. Plus, a musical performance by Pete Yorn.
S7 Ep. 227 - Patricia Arquette, Ben Schwartz, Ophira Eisenberg
Join James Corden for a Late Late chat with Severance star Patricia Arquette and the hyperactive man behind Sonic The Hedgehog, Ben Schwartz. Then it's a stand-up comedy routine by Ophira Eisenberg.
S7 Ep. 226 - Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Chris Laker
Sandra Bullock recalls a night out with Hugh Grant at a Tokyo strip club, before her Lost City co-star Channing Tatum talks about baring it all for Magic Mike 3. Plus, stand-up comedy from Chris Laker
S7 Ep. 225 - Olivia Rodrigo, Renate Reinsve, Cirque Du Soleil's Ovo
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with guests Olivia Rodrigo and Renate Reinsve. Plus, a performance by Cirque du Soleil's OVO.