The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 227

Episodes
S7 Ep. 227 - Patricia Arquette, Ben Schwartz, Ophira Eisenberg
Join James Corden for a Late Late chat with Severance star Patricia Arquette and the hyperactive man behind Sonic The Hedgehog, Ben Schwartz. Then it's a stand-up comedy routine by Ophira Eisenberg.
S7 Ep. 226 - Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Chris Laker
Sandra Bullock recalls a night out with Hugh Grant at a Tokyo strip club, before her Lost City co-star Channing Tatum talks about baring it all for Magic Mike 3. Plus, stand-up comedy from Chris Laker
S7 Ep. 225 - Olivia Rodrigo, Renate Reinsve, Cirque Du Soleil's Ovo
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with guests Olivia Rodrigo and Renate Reinsve. Plus, a performance by Cirque du Soleil's OVO.
S7 Ep. 224 - Maria Bakalova, Stephen Merchant, Wet Leg
James Corden chats with 'Borat 2' and 'The Bubble' star Maria Bakalova, plus award-winning writer and comedian Stephen Merchant. With a musical performance by English band Wet Leg.