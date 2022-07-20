The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 226
Air Date: Thu 21 Jul 2022
Sandra Bullock recalls a night out with Hugh Grant at a Tokyo strip club, before her Lost City co-star Channing Tatum talks about baring it all for Magic Mike 3. Plus, stand-up comedy from Chris Laker

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 227 - Patricia Arquette, Ben Schwartz, Ophira Eisenberg

Join James Corden for a Late Late chat with Severance star Patricia Arquette and the hyperactive man behind Sonic The Hedgehog, Ben Schwartz. Then it's a stand-up comedy routine by Ophira Eisenberg.

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 226 - Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Chris Laker

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 225 - Olivia Rodrigo, Renate Reinsve, Cirque Du Soleil's Ovo

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats with guests Olivia Rodrigo and Renate Reinsve. Plus, a performance by Cirque du Soleil's OVO.

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 224 - Maria Bakalova, Stephen Merchant, Wet Leg

James Corden chats with 'Borat 2' and 'The Bubble' star Maria Bakalova, plus award-winning writer and comedian Stephen Merchant. With a musical performance by English band Wet Leg.

image-placeholder39 mins

S7 Ep. 223 - Henry Winkler, Wyatt Russell, Lara Beitz

Hey, it's The Fonz! Happy Days star Henry Winkler and Marvel actor Wyatt Russell join The Late Late Show host James Corden for a chat. Plus, a stand-up comedy performance by Lara Beitz.

Season 7