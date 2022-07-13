The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 221

Episodes
S7 Ep. 221 - Rosario Dawson, John Cameron Mitchell, Duran Duran
Join James Corden on The Late Late Show as he chats with Star Wars' fan favourite Rosaria Dawson and nonbinary actor John Cameron Mitchell. Plus, 80's new wave legends Duran Duran perform.
S7 Ep. 220 - Niecy Nash, Paul W. Downs, Smashing Pumpkins
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S7 Ep. 219 - Pete Holmes, Lucy Boynton, Jay Jurden
James Corden is joined for a Late Late chat by Pete Holmes and Lucy Boynton, as they dicuss their latest TV projects. To round out the night, Jay Jurden grabs the mic for some stand-up comedy.
S7 Ep. 218 - James Marsden, Minnie Driver, Gayle
James Corden chats with Sonic the Hedgehog's best friend James Marsden, along with actress Minnie Driver, plus 17-year-old TikTok sensation Gayle provides a not to be forgotten musical performance.