The Late Late Show with James Corden - S7 Ep. 220

Episodes
S7 Ep. 220 - Niecy Nash, Paul W. Downs, Smashing Pumpkins
S7 Ep. 219 - Pete Holmes, Lucy Boynton, Jay Jurden
James Corden is joined for a Late Late chat by Pete Holmes and Lucy Boynton, as they dicuss their latest TV projects. To round out the night, Jay Jurden grabs the mic for some stand-up comedy.
S7 Ep. 218 - James Marsden, Minnie Driver, Gayle
James Corden chats with Sonic the Hedgehog's best friend James Marsden, along with actress Minnie Driver, plus 17-year-old TikTok sensation Gayle provides a not to be forgotten musical performance.
S7 Ep. 217 - Venus Williams, Zach Braff, Akeem Woods
