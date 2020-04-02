Homefest: James Corden Special Airs 8.30 Sunday

It’s official. Staying in is the new going out. Lucky for us, comedian and conduit between the everyday folk and megastars James Corden, is serving up all the lockdown laughs with Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special on Sunday, 5 April at 8.30pm only on 10.

Beaming out of his garage, dressed in what we’re hoping will be his trackies, James will be chatting to some of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Old mates Will Ferrell, David Blaine and plenty others will join the action and dish out the LOLs, all from the safety of their homes.

We’ll even be treated to a few little musical performances. Nothing big, really. Check out who we've got performing...

Just international boy band BTS in South Korea

Andrea-freakin’-Bocelli in Italy

The chart-topping Dua Lipa in London

“Most famous teen on the planet” Billie Eilish with FINNEAS

John “the legend” Legend in Los Angeles

And in the spirit of bringing us all together - by keeping us apart - the Homefest special will encourage viewers to follow recommendations and keep themselves safe.

Honesty, it’s the show that has everything to get you through isolation. A reason to stay indoors, musical acts to keep you entertained, so much laughter that you get an ab workout. I mean, what more could you want out of a Sunday night?

Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special airs 8.30 Sunday April 5 on 10 & 10 play