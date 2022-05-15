Sign in to watch this video
The Hour - S2 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Fri 20 Nov 2020
A year has passed since The Hour was taken off air and now all eyes are on the the Head of News, Randall Brown, as a force for change.
Season 2
About the Show
A behind-the-scenes drama and espionage thriller in Cold War-era England that centers on a journalist, a producer, and an anchorman for an investigative news programme.