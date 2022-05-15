The Hour

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Hour - S2 Ep. 1
MA15+ | Drama

Air Date: Fri 20 Nov 2020

A year has passed since The Hour was taken off air and now all eyes are on the the Head of News, Randall Brown, as a force for change.

Episodes
Home

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2

About the Show

A behind-the-scenes drama and espionage thriller in Cold War-era England that centers on a journalist, a producer, and an anchorman for an investigative news programme.